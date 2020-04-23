Did you know IG-88 was made out of spare parts from the Star Wars cantina? Well, now you do. And that’s just one of the tidbits dropped in the first trailer for Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, a new eight-part documentary series about the hit Disney+ show that’s arriving on the streaming service early next month.

The show takes you behind the scenes of the first season of The Mandalorian, revealing the secrets to the show’s impressive special effects, and taking you into a roundtable discussion with the show’s creators including Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Watch the trailer here:

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

In “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,” Executive Producer Jon Favreau invites the cast and crew to share an unprecedented look at the making of the series which quickly became a pop culture phenomenon after premiering in November. Debuting on the day that a worldwide community of fans celebrate all-things-Star Wars -- Monday, May 4 -- “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on the first season of “The Mandalorian.” Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Favreau.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian starts streaming on May 4 on Disney+. (May the 4th be with you, obvs.)