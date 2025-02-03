SUPER BOWL MENU WARNING: Popular Texas Sausage Being Recalled

This week as millions of Americans and Texans alike prepare for Super Bowl parties across the country, a sausage recall will be impacting big game menus across the south.

So far, there has only been a single reported injury associated with consumption of this product. But the manufacturer is not taking any chances and a recall has been issued:

D.J.’s Boudain, LLC, a Beaumont, Texas, establishment, is recalling approximately 17,720 pounds of boudain sausage link products that may be contaminated with foreign materials, specifically pieces of a pen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

You can view a full affected product list by clicking [view product list]. And it is being reported that the fresh and frozen boudain sausage link items were produced on January 23, 2025. See the labels for the impacted products here: [view labels].

It is believed that this product could be in consumers’, retailers’, and restaurants’ refrigerators or freezers. And if you did purchase any of the affected meat you are being warned to to consume it. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

From the Food Safety and Inspection Service and US Department of Agriculture:

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

