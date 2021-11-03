Do You Remember this Hilarious Fortune-Telling Game?

Do you remember playing MASH as a kid? The fortune-telling game that only required a piece of paper, a pen and a great imagination.

Yes, I realize I’m dating myself here. When I was a kid in the late ‘80s and ‘90s we weren’t running around with tiny computers in our pockets called cell phones. We were equipped with writing utensils, notebook paper and our wits.

I remember playing this game most frequently in the sixth and seventh grade. I have memories of sitting in Mr. Parker’s band hall at White Oak Middle School next to my friends scribbling on a piece of paper while we waited for rehearsal to begin.

We would list out our favorite celebrities at the time to marry. At that time, Jonathan Taylor Thomas was a favorite choice along with Zack Morris from Saved by the Bell. We might also have included our crushes from our class, or if we were really daring, an eighth grader!

It’s been so long since I played the game, I had to look it up on YouTube to recall exactly how to do it. The video from Lifehacker does a great job detailing how to make it fun. He reminded me that while of course we want to choose fun outcomes for our spouses, places to live and cars… It's also part of the game to let your friend choose a terrible outcome.

It’s a pretty simple game to play, and honestly I wouldn’t be surprised if someone has created an app for that. Ha! If you’ve seen one, drop us the link in the comments.

