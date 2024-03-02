You have without a doubt heard the quote, 'the only constant in life is change'. The Greek philosopher Heraclitus made that statement in 500 B.C. and that quote is still true today in Tyler, Texas. Change is happening and change is good. It brings new opportunities, new ways of thinking, and new products and services to everyone.

Drive down any major street, or side street for that fact, in Longview, Texas too and you'll see change happening. Older buildings are being torn down and replaced with newer ones.

Change is constantly happening in the business world and within the retail and restaurant industry. Trends and fads come and go just about as quickly as you can change your underwear! We all have our favorite places that we like to go shopping at and unfortunately, some of those favorite places no longer exist.

Since 2020, the retail sector has undergone a major transformation and the stores that East Texans grew up loving are just no longer around. Judging from the question we posted on our social media page, East Texans seem to be missing quite a few well-known brands that used to line Loop 323 and S. Broadway and occupy storefronts in the Broadway Square Mall.

Just because these stores no longer exist doesn't mean you've forgotten about them. Just the sheer mention of the brand name brings back many memories for a lot of people. You can picture exactly what the logo looks like, what the storefront looked like, what their radio or TV commercial jingle sounded like, and what the store smelled like right when you walked in if it had one.

Here's a look at the retailers that East Texans wish would re-open their doors today.

