Does Anyone Else Get Freaked Out by ASMR Recordings?

People like to use ASMR, or Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, to relax or aide in falling asleep. However, I've given it a try and all it does is freak me out. Like, I can't relax. Does this happen to anyone else reading this?

I did some research online to see if there are any benefits to ASMR or if there are any reasons why some people freak out when hearing it. The short answer - there is no scientific explanation.

Great.

But there seems to be no grey area when it comes to ASMR. You are either super relaxed and calmed by the sounds or it is an extremely unpleasant experience. Luckily, I'm not alone in the unpleasant experience.

I found a Men's Health article talking about it. Craig Richard, professor of biopharmaceutical sciences at Shenandoah University, told the magazine, "It's definitely this complex thing that probably over time we'll start parsing out some of the factors that are involved. But right now, there is no scientific association with any cause or aspect of why some people are relaxed by ASMR videos and some people can't turn them off quick enough."

The article also goes into that people who are turned off by ASMR have strong reactions, in general, to sounds around them such as loud chewing, whispering or tapping sounds. I don't.

It's just something about someone whispering into a microphone or amplifying tapping on it that just gets under my skin.