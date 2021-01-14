Does Instagram Bury Your Biz Posts So You’ll Spend Money? [VIDEO]

Ugh. Just when we think we've got the new algorithms down, they seem to change and POOF...we feel invisible again.

Since we've all been spending even MORE time on social media, people have been commenting that sometimes they feel unseen on social media--particularly on Instagram.

Have you ever spent several minutes perfectly crafting your thoughtful post on Instagram, only to find after posting that you had maybe two or three likes at the most? I mean, like, not even your best friend noticed--and he likes almost everything you post? What the heck?!

Now, unless you're posting something about the burgeoning decline in earthworm births, or something uber obscure that no one would understand, it may seem as if the social media platform is deliberately making your post less visible.

Rumors have been swirling that Instagram may "actively [suppress] the reach of user posts on the social network." The website www.macrumors.com posted this quote in a story regarding the outcry awhile back.

Instagram addressed the issue promising that no algorithms had been changed and that they "never hide posts from people you're following - if you keep scrolling, you will see them all." Hmmm.

Despite their response to this issue over the months, some users are still quite skeptical and it has created quite a discussion. So what say you? Do you think Instagram and other social media platforms make your content less visible on purpose in order to encourage users to spend money to boost their posts on the site?

If you're interested in boosting your account and/or seek more followers, here's a guide you may find quite useful. Also, check out the video at the top from Natalie Ellis' YouTube channel for more tips on using the new IG feature: Reels.

Let us know your experience in the comments.