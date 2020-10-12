Dollar General Opening Stores Aimed at Wealthier Shoppers

Nowadays you drive a mile in any direction and you will find some type of dollar store. Yup, even way out in the country, there will always be a dollar store nearby. If you're one of those folks who think they're too good to shop at a dollar store, there is something coming your way.

Put your fancy clothes on aka dress out of those pajamas and get ready for the upscale life of a "high end" dollar store. So basically the same stuff you can purchase at the dollar store, but for more money? Dollar General just announced they're opening a new line of stores aimed at called at "higher-end" shoppers. The stores will be called Popshelf and they will sell stuff for around $5, compared to a dollar?

The Popshelf stores' target audience will be women who make anywhere from $50,000 to $120,000 a year. CNNbuisness.com said "Popshelf customers can expect to find "surprising deals" along with seasonal specials and limited-time items"

The first 2 Popshelf stores will open in the Nashville, Tennessee area soon, and according to CNNbuisness.com, we can expect to see another 30 Popshelf's pop up all over the country by the end of 2021.

Every Popshelf store will be in the 9,000 square feet range. Obviously, these will be much bigger than the Dollar General stores.