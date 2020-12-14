Online Christmas Shopping Deadlines

The clock is ticking, Christmas is just 10 days away. It's okay, we are all major procrastinators, the stores are jam-packed with last-minute shoppers. If you have become accustomed to buying everything online, it turns out you still can get Christmas shopping done. You can also get it delivered for free.

Amazon is telling its Prime members that tens of millions of items will ship free and make it to your house before Christmas if you order by Sunday. Walmart and Target are also chiming in trying to help out their loyal online shoppers. Check out the list of deadlines below.

1. Amazon. If you're a Prime member, there are countless items that will ship to you before Christmas if you order before Monday night December 21st. If you are a super procrastinator, there is also free one-day delivery if you buy an item on Tuesday, December 22nd.

2. Walmart. Walmart's deadline for free standard shipping is December 21st. Walmart is also offering free two-day delivery for certain items.

3. Target. Target recommends that you make that online order before 1:00 P.M. on December 21st to get free, guaranteed delivery by Christmas Eve.

4. Best Buy. The deadline for most items is 11:30 A.M. December 17th. So if you're ordering something from Best Buy, you'll want to get on that ASAP.

5. Apple. If the item is in-stock and you order before 5:00 P.M. December 20th the item should be at your door in 2 to 3 business days.

"

"