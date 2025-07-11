(Tyler, Texas) If you need some fun in your life, there is something exciting on its way to East Texas and you’re going to be tapping your toe the entire time. Tyler Civic Theater is going to be doing performances of 9 to 5: The Musical!

This show will be loved by everyone in attendance since all the music and lyrics all came from the one and only, Dolly Parton!

9 to 5 The Musical Photo courtesy of Amber Payne/ Tyler Civic Theater loading...

What Can You Expect Seeing 9 to 5 at the Tyler Civic Theater?

If you have never seen a show at Tyler Civic Theater or maybe it’s just been a long time, you are in luck, because this one is going to be incredible. The powerhouse cast has been working to bring all the energy to the stage. Beyond so many amazing Dolly Parton songs, be ready for big laughs, and a fierce celebration of friendship, resilience, and a little workplace revenge.

The musical is based on the 1980s hit movie, set in the 1970s.

A Little More About the Plot to 9 to 5: The Musical

This musical will follow three female coworkers who have been pushed to the boiling point by their sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot of a boss. In this musical the ladies (Violet, Judy, and Doralee) live out their fantasy of giving their boss the boot.

What are the Show Dates in Tyler?

The performance dates are July 18-20, July 24-27, July 31- Aug 3. Tickets are moving quickly, but you can purchase yours now by clicking here.

