In her soon-to-be-out new book, Behind the Scenes: My Life in Rhinestones, pop culture icon and brilliant songstress, Dolly Parton revealed something about her beauty rituals that could make some skincare experts gasp.

Dolly Parton has been going to bed with all of her makeup on since the 1980s.

And as we know, Parton doesn't go for a minimalist makeup look. Nope, for Parton it's always been full-on glam and she ROCKS it. After all, her glamour has been part of her iconic personal brand for as long as most of us can remember.

To be honest, if I worked that hard on my makeup every day and was as lovely as she is, I wouldn't want to take it off either.

According to a story shared by Insider, in her new book, she said it started when she moved to California in the 1980s and wanted to make sure she was 'camera-ready' at any time. She said:

"I started sleeping with my makeup on, partly because of the earthquakes. I thought, 'I'm not heading out on the streets without makeup in case there are cameras out there! I'm going to be ready to go!'"

She also said she didn't want to go to bed with her husband looking like a 'hag.' ;) Like she could ever look like a hag. Dolly is timeless.

But how does she maintain such beautiful skin if she goes to bed with her makeup on, you may wonder?

Many women are told by mothers and grandmothers and magazines from a tender age the importance of making sure you clean the makeup off your face before you go to bed. I've personally taken that as beauty 'gospel.'

According to NBCDFW out of Dallas, Texas, Dolly told Insider it doesn't actually matter WHEN you wash your face, as long as you DO wash your face once a day.

Hmm. Something to consider. At the same time, most of us don't have a housekeeper to wash the mascara-smeared pillowcases every day. :)

Most Expensive Home For Sale in Fort Worth, Texas If you're looking for a beautiful farm property in Fort Worth, Texas you need to see the photos of this property currently listed at $20,000,000. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

6 Deadly Snakes Found in Texas If you're spending time outdoors in Texas you will want to avoid these six deadly snakes if at all possible. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins