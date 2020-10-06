Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame Star Smashed By Man in Hulk Costume

The Hulk has smashed again, apparently.

Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which he received in 2007 after several years hosting his reality series The Apprentice, has been defaced or vandalized numerous times throughout his presidency. The latest attack on his star, which is located at 6801 Hollywood Blvd, was a bit different. According to the Los Angeles Times, Trump’s star was destroyed with a pickax last Friday by a man “dressed as the Incredible Hulk, the Marvel superhero,”

Rana Ghadban, the head of the trust that controls the stars, gave this statement to the Times:

Any star, which is vandalized or destroyed, no matter which honoree it belongs to will be replaced by the Hollywood Historic Trust, a non-profit, non-partisan group.

This will be the third time the President’s star will be replaced in the last couple years. (No taxpayer dollars are used in the upkeep of the stars.) All told, the Hulk smashed more than $3,000 worth of damage into the star, which qualifies it as a felony.

The destruction occurred around 6AM in the morning, and a report was filed by witnesses who observed the Hulk’s attack. To date, there have been no arrests, but detectives are investigating. ScreenCrush urges the police to be on the lookout for a bookish man wearing glasses, possibly with in a lab coat and ripped purple pants. The purple pants should be a dead giveaway.