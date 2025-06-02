Good luck trying to squash one of these suckers, anyway. From the looks of them, it's liable to catch your foot mid-squash and put you in a rear naked choke. But that's not the only reason why you shouldn't squash 'em.

While some may describe these brightly colored spiders as beautiful, I just can't. Its bright yellow markings scream too loudly to me "No, keep away, do not touch!"

Don't Squash The BIG, Flying Japanese Spiders

The Joro spider is native to Asia and is a type of golden silk orb-weaver. It was first spotted around Georgia in '13 and has steadily and continuously increased in numbers across the Southeast ever since. They have yet to be seen in Texas.

Experts at the University of Georgia say these invaders will have little to no effect on local food webs and ecosystems.

"They could even be viewed as beneficial, contributing to pest reduction as they prey on plant pests and serving as food themselves to birds and other predators, according to UGA Today."

Andy Davis, research scientist at Georgia's Odum School of Ecology and co-author of the study, told USA Today in a statement, "People should try to learn to live with them. If they’re literally in your way, I can see taking a web down and moving them to the side, but they’re just going to be back next year."

While they are invasive to the continental U.S., at this point stopping them is futile. They are likely here to stay, so we will learn to live alongside them.

"There’s really no reason to go around actively squishing them," Frick said. "Humans are at the root of their invasion. Don’t blame the Joro spider."

While their sheer size will frighten any sane person, experts say they won't hurt you. "They are venomous, but they don't bite humans unless they are cornered. Plus, their fangs don't penetrate human skin," Benjamin Frick told USA TODAY.