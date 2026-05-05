(KNUE-FM) Last night, I was perusing YouTube when I randomly came across a video by Yes Theory called "Dark Secrets of America's Most Obese Town." I started to scroll on by until I happened to see that one of America's most obese towns is here in Texas. That made me a little bit more curious.

A Viral Video That Sparked a Closer Look

I watched the 2024 video, which I will share below in case you'd like to watch it, and I was a bit heartbroken to hear about what well-meaning residents of this South Texas town are dealing with. Now that it's 2026, I was curious if it was still the "most obese town in America." No, but it is the second. But it is still #1 in Texas.

Where McAllen Stands in 2026

The town of McAllen, Texas, was named the most obese town in America in 2024 and 2025. A new ranking from WalletHub reveals it maintains the second spot for 2026. The report also named McAllen as having the highest percentage of inactive adults. It's important to note the report states, "That may not be entirely their fault, considering McAllen has the second-lowest percentage of residents who live close to parks or recreational facilities."

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Why This Ranking Isn’t So Simple

What's happening in McAllen that would cause it to take top spot on this list? According to Becker's Hospital Review, the designation on this list is based on various factors, including obesity rates. However, it also looks at socioeconomic challenges in the towns being measured and access to recreational facilities that would help people stay active.

What Residents Say About Daily Challenges

In this quick YouTube video from Yes Theory, you can hear directly from area residents about the challenges they face. They spoke with people at grocery stores, people facing health challenges due to weight struggles, and medical professionals.

The video is about 25 minutes, but it's tagged so you can skip to the parts that interest you the most:

One of the interesting takeaways from the video is how easy it is, in such a sprawling metropolitan area, to stop at a drive-thru at the end of an incredibly busy workday rather than go home and make a time-consuming dinner. This is not to mention during short lunch breaks or when families are trying to get their kids to their various activities.

It's hard to navigate. Particularly when organic food costs quite a bit more, especially these days. It's not about blaming fast food—we all love it! But when it becomes the mainstay day after day, it can start to affect our weight and overall health. Everything in moderation, right?

It’s Bigger Than One Texas Town

While McAllen is close to the top of this list, and tops the Texas list, many people across Texas struggle to stay healthy when money is tight, time is short, and less-than-ideal options are convenient. We have to be very intentional with our life choices to stay healthy, given our busy lives and depending on our access to recreation and better food options. But our health is the most important physical thing we have. We have to find a way to prioritize it.

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