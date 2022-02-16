Being a pet owner is a major responsibility that some people just can't seem to grasp. Your pet needs to be fed, your pet needs to get exercise, your pet needs to be loved. Your pet also needs to be spayed or neutered. Some "pet owners" don't do this and end up with a surprise litter and carry out the irresponsible action of dumping that litter on a country road. The latest arrival to the SPCA of East Texas just reaffirms how big of problem it is in East Texas.

Spay and neuter your pets. Especially if you let them roam free in your country road neighborhood. Chances are pretty good that the female will gift you a surprise litter. When this happens, those "pet owners" freak out, throw the newborns, and sometimes the mother, in a box and leave them on the side of the road thinking they will just survive on their own after being domesticated.

To those people, you are a despicable human being. Period.

The latest news from the SPCA of East Texas just confirms that these despicable people still exist in East Texas.

Just as they said in their post, getting your pet spayed or neutered would have prevented this. Yes, it's going to cost you some money, there is no way around that. If you can't afford it, then don't have a pet. This is why I always raise an eyebrow to those that have free (insert newborn animal here). It just makes wonder how many bad pet owners pick up one of these up not realizing what they're getting into.

My black lab, Buddy, who passed away after I cared for him for give or take 16 years, was the first dog I had ever owned. One of the best pieces of advice I got was that you will be taking care of a toddler for the entirety of his life. You will have to feed him, you will have to bathe him, you will have to pick up after him when he gets sick. It's advice that I pass down to anyone who asks me about caring for a pet.

Please be a responsible pet owner and spay and neuter your pet. If your pet does surprise you with a litter, don't throw them away on the side of the road like trash. Bring them to a facility like the SPCA of East Texas. Yes, you will probably have to pay some money to do so. You can shell out the payment and know that those young'uns will find a great home.

If you feel so inclined, make a donation to the SPCA of East Texas, too. A bag of pet food or a package of puppy pads will be much appreciated. If you are looking for a new pet or a friend for your pet, stop by the SPCA of East Texas and look into adopting from them. Yes, it will cost you some money. Nothing is ever free, friends.

