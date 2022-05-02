‘Pints & Pups’ on May 5 to Benefit SPCA in Tyler, Texas
If you love animals AND great local beer, head over to the 'Pints & Pups' Event happening at ETX Brewing in downtown Tyler, Texas on May 5.
I really want to make this event. I absolutely adore that we have events all around East Texas businesses that not only provide a great time for people and pups alike, but also contribute much needed "fundage" to the SPCA of East Texas who do so much for the welfare of our beloved dogs and cats and make East Texans aware of adoption opportunities.
Not to mention, the patio space at ETX Brewing Co. in downtown Tyler, Texas is a fantastic place to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, don't you think?
Even on random evenings, time spent there enjoying a brew very often include meeting a new animal friend. It's just a very welcoming community environment. So, why not tell Siri to remind you about the 'Pints and Pups' event coming to ETX Brewing Co on May 5th from 6 until 8 p.m.
And yeah, bring the dogs and make an evening of good food, brews, and fun on the patio. Ten percent of the proceeds will go to the SPCA of East Texas, too. On top of that, any other donations are extremely welcome.
A note from the SPCA of ETX Facebook page:
The Northeast Public Health District requires that all attending dogs be current on vaccinations and wear a current rabies tag.
Also, we ask that all puppies under one year of age in attendance be fully vaccinated.
To help ensure all pooches will be on their best behavior, please refrain from bringing your unaltered pets to this event.
Get connected and learn more about what items they're looking for here.
Oh and, if you DID want to donate additional supplies, here are a few things we know they've needed in the past:
- Puppy Pads
- IAMS Smart Puppy, Large Breed, & Minichunks Dog Food
- Tidy Cat Clumping Cat Litter
- Collars of all sizes & Leashes
- New or Used Towels & Blankets
- Dog Beds
- Dog & Cat Toys & Treats
- Cleaning Supplies such as Clorox Wipes, Paper Towels & Clorox Bleach
Hope to see you there! :)