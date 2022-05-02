‘Pints & Pups’ on May 5 to Benefit SPCA in Tyler, Texas

I really want to make this event. I absolutely adore that we have events all around East Texas businesses that not only provide a great time for people and pups alike, but also contribute much needed "fundage" to the SPCA of East Texas who do so much for the welfare of our beloved dogs and cats and make East Texans aware of adoption opportunities.

Not to mention, the patio space at ETX Brewing Co. in downtown Tyler, Texas is a fantastic place to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, don't you think?

Even on random evenings, time spent there enjoying a brew very often include meeting a new animal friend. It's just a very welcoming community environment. So, why not tell Siri to remind you about the 'Pints and Pups' event coming to ETX Brewing Co on May 5th from 6 until 8 p.m.

And yeah, bring the dogs and make an evening of good food, brews, and fun on the patio. Ten percent of the proceeds will go to the SPCA of East Texas, too. On top of that, any other donations are extremely welcome.

A note from the SPCA of ETX Facebook page: