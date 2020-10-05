‘Dune’ Is Not Coming Out in 2020

The spice will not flow. Not anytime soon, anyway.

The recent string of blockbuster delays continues, with word that Dune will not open as scheduled this December. Instead, you will have to wait almost an entire additional year to see it, as Warner Bros. has now slated the film for an October 2021 release. Giant sandworms got nothing on the coronavirus.

The film, directed by Denis Villeneuve and based on the landmark sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert, was planned as Warner Bros. big holiday film for 2020. It features an all-star cast including Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. But a move out of December was not entirely surprising, even before No Time to Die was pushed back to next spring and Cineworld announced it was closing all of its Regal Cinemas in the United States. Warner Bros. had already pushed back Wonder Woman 1984 to Christmas of 2020, and it seemed almost impossible that one studio would attempt to open two enormous films in this challenging economic environment. (They probably won’t even open one.)

Besides Wonder Woman, the only other big movies still theoretically on the release calendar for 2020 are Soul on November 20, The Croods: A New Age one week later, and Death on the Nile and Free Guy in December. That’s all that’s left between us a second half of 2020 totally devoid of big films. What a disaster. Dune is now scheduled for release on October 1, 2021. The news was first reported by Collider.