Oscars 2022: Full List of Winners

AFP via Getty Images

After a muted and delayed Academy Awards in 2021, the Oscars returned to something close to full strength in 2022: Back at their old home at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, back to a lavish red carpet, back to a ceremony full of celebrity presenters and hosts, including Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes.

This year’s race was one of the most turbulent and least predictable in recent memory — and the show was equally turbulent and equally predictable. (In case you missed it, Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on stage live in the middle of the show, just a few minutes before he won the Oscar for Best Actor.) The big winner of the night was Coda, which won the Best Picture award, the Best Adapted Screenplay Award, and Best Supporting Actor.

The most awards of the night belonged to Dune, which won six technical categories including Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, and Best Sound. Jane Campion won Best Director for her acclaimed Western The Power of the Dog, while Jessica Chastain won the Best Actress prize in what was about as close to an upset as the night had.

Here’s the full list of 2022 Oscar winners:

Best Picture

Belfast
Coda - WINNER
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryuske Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog - WINNER
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Warner Bros.
Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick ... Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard - WINNER
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye - WINNER
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Netflix
Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda - WINNER
Jessie Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story - WINNER
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Animated Short Film

“Affairs of the Art”
“Bestia”
“Boxballet”
“Robin Robin”
“The Windshield Wiper” - WINNER

Disney
Animated Feature Film

Encanto - WINNER
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

Cinematography

Dune - WINNER
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Warner Bros.
Costume Design

Cruella - WINNER
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Documentary Feature

Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul - WINNER
Writing With Fire

Documentary Short Subject

“Audible“
“Lead Me Home“
“The Queen of Basketball“ - WINNER
“Three Songs For Benazir“
“When We Were Bullies“

Netflix
Editing

Don’t Look Up
Dune - WINNER
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick... Boom!

International Feature Film

Drive My Car - WINNER
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World

Live Action Short Film

“Ala Kachuu - Take and Run”
“The Dress”
“The Long Goodbye” - WINNER
“On My Mind”
“Please Hold”

Searchlight
Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye - WINNER
House of Gucci

Music (Original Song)

“Be Alive,” King Richard
“Dos Orugitas,” Encanto
“Down to Joy,” Belfast
“No Time to Die,” No Time to Die - WINNER
“Somehow You Do,” Four Good Days

Warner Bros.
Music (Original Score)

Don’t Look Up
Dune - WINNER
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog

Production Design

Dune - WINNER
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Fox
Sound

Belfast
Dune - WINNER
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Visual Effects

Dune - WINNER
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

Apple
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Coda - WINNER
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Belfast - WINNER
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World

Filed Under: Coda, Don’t Look Up, dune, King Richard, Nightmare Alley, oscars, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story
Categories: Entertainment
