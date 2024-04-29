3 East Texas Athletes Will Now Have a Chance at Winning a Super Bowl
Over this past weekend, NFL fans were gathered around their TVs to watch the 2024 NFL draft. It was no surprise that the Chicago Bears selected USC quarterback Caleb Williams as the first overall selection. Dallas Cowboys fans were also watching to see who the Cowboys would add to their team. While the Cowboys did not add any East Texans to their roster like they did last year with Troup's DaMarvion Overshown, three East Texas did go to other teams during this year's draft.
Round 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft
During day two of the 2024 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots added Lufkin Panther wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk to the roster. After graduating from Lufkin High School, Polk went on to Texas Tech and played his first season with the Red Raiders. He then transferred to Washington to play his next three years with the Huskies.
Tyler Legacy offensive lineman Beaux Limmer was selected in the sixth round by the Los Angeles Rams. Limmer played guard, and some center, while at Arkansas. Limmer played his entire college career as a Razorback. He was primarily the team's right guard until his senior season when he played 11 games at center and one game at left guard. He'll most likely compete for the center position in Los Angeles.
Marshall Maverick wide receiver Tahj Washington was taken in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins. After graduating from Marshall High School, Washington played for the Memphis Tigers. He later entered the transfer portal, moving to the USC Trojans where he played with number one overall pick Caleb Williams. Washington will join a talented group of wide receivers in Miami.
Congratulations
Congratulations to these East Texas athletes as they begin their career in the NFL. Here's hoping they get the chance to compete in a Super Bowl in the years to come.
