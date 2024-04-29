Over this past weekend, NFL fans were gathered around their TVs to watch the 2024 NFL draft. It was no surprise that the Chicago Bears selected USC quarterback Caleb Williams as the first overall selection. Dallas Cowboys fans were also watching to see who the Cowboys would add to their team. While the Cowboys did not add any East Texans to their roster like they did last year with Troup's DaMarvion Overshown, three East Texas did go to other teams during this year's draft.

Round 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft

During day two of the 2024 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots added Lufkin Panther wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk to the roster. After graduating from Lufkin High School, Polk went on to Texas Tech and played his first season with the Red Raiders. He then transferred to Washington to play his next three years with the Huskies.

NFL via YouTube NFL via YouTube loading...

Tyler Legacy offensive lineman Beaux Limmer was selected in the sixth round by the Los Angeles Rams. Limmer played guard, and some center, while at Arkansas. Limmer played his entire college career as a Razorback. He was primarily the team's right guard until his senior season when he played 11 games at center and one game at left guard. He'll most likely compete for the center position in Los Angeles.

NFL via YouTube NFL via YouTube loading...

Marshall Maverick wide receiver Tahj Washington was taken in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins. After graduating from Marshall High School, Washington played for the Memphis Tigers. He later entered the transfer portal, moving to the USC Trojans where he played with number one overall pick Caleb Williams. Washington will join a talented group of wide receivers in Miami.

NFL via YouTube NFL via YouTube loading...

Congratulations

Congratulations to these East Texas athletes as they begin their career in the NFL. Here's hoping they get the chance to compete in a Super Bowl in the years to come.

READ MORE: How Some East Texans Could Get a Refund From Ring Doorbell Settlement

READ MORE: Your Firewood Could Be Spreading Invasive Species

10 Most Overhyped Places to Visit in Austin According to Reddit A road trip to Austin may be on many Texan's summer event list. If you plan on going, you may want to check out this list of places that aren't worth the hype. Gallery Credit: Google Maps

WARNING: Texans Should Never Carry These 11 Items in Their Wallets We have those required items to carry around in our wallet or purse. We have to be vigilant with the extra stuff that's in there because it could make us a bigger target for thieves. Gallery Credit: Getty Images, unsplash.com