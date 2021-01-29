East Texas Auto & Cycle Show is Cancelled but You Can Enter to Win a Mustang

Earlier this week, I got an email from Jeremy Flowers, Special Event Coordinator for the East Texas Crisis Center, with some sad news, the 2021 edition of the East Texas Auto & Cycle Show has been cancelled due to the current pandemic. Each year it's a lot of fun to head to Harvey Convention Center in Tyler and look at all the great vintage cars trucks and motorcycles restored in pristine condition.

But as happens with some sad news, there is a silver lining, you can still help out the East Texas Crisis Center by entering the raffle for a chance to win a restored 1965 Mustang Coupe. This machine is a thing of beauty, too. It has a vintage burgundy metallic paint job, black interior, a 4-speed transmission, and brand new air conditioning and heating system.

Tickets for the raffle are only $10 each and can be purchased at autoandcycleshow.com. The drawing will be held Saturday, March 20 at 4 p.m. on the East Texas Auto and Cycle Show Facebook and Instagram pages. As always, the raffle will benefit the East Texas Crisis Center to provide emergency shelter, counseling and other services for those affected by domestic abuse.

Since we can't go this year, let's take a look back at the 30th anniversary of the East Texas Auto and Cycle Show last year featuring the Batmobile from the Tim Burton movies and a couple of sweet Ford GT 40s.