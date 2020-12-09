You will soon see a lucky person in East Texas cruising around in this beautiful, classic and ICONIC 1965 Ford Mustang and it could be you! The added bonus, you'll also be helping The East Texas Crisis Center and the work they are doing for victims of domestic violence.

The ETCC will be raffling off this beauty donated by Tyler Ford at the East Texas Auto and Cycle Show at The Harvey Convention Center in Tyler which runs from Friday, February 19th at 4:00 p.m. through Sunday, February 21st.

The annual raffle has become a tradition and has been a big help to the ETCC since its inception having raised $150,000 to $200,000 in net proceeds for the East Texas Crisis Center each year.

Built in April 1965, this Ford Mustang has a Vintage Burgundy exterior, Black interior with an upgraded 4 speed manual transmission, air conditioning with electronic controls and more.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online by visiting the 2021 East Texas Auto And Cycle Show website. You don't have to be in attendance or present to win. To learn more about the East Texas Crisis Center and their mission, visit https://etcc.org/.