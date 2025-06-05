Summertime is rolling into East Texas fast. That means it's hot and your kids are already bored. Looking for someplace exciting to take them?

Well, we've got five exciting spots that your family will love to visit without even leaving East Texas. From skydiving to picking blueberries, here are a few places that you may have forgotten are right here in our neighborhood.

Five of The Most Exciting East Texas Family Adventures

Get our free mobile app

No. 5: Blueberry Hill Farms in Edom

This place is a ton of fun for the whole family. Go to the blueberry farm, buy a basket, and pick to your heart's content.

No. 4: Cherokee Trace Drive Thru Safari Park in Jacksonville

Go on a wild safari and experience animals up close and personal. My family and I had one of our most memorable days right here. You can drive through the park at your own pace, feed the animals, and be a part of their world.

No. 3: New York, Texas Zipline Adventures

This is New York, Texas, Not New York City. Here is where you'll find the longest zipline in Texas. This is a great place to get outdoors and experience nature in a new and exciting way... From above!

No. 2: Tiger Creek Wildlife Refuge in Tyler

There is a tiger sanctuary right here in East Texas. You can go and visit all of the big cats and even see some babies too. Who knows, maybe you'll even get to play with one.

No. 1. Skydive East Texas in Gladewater

Fly high over East Texas, then dive through the sky, all the way down to it. This is the perfect place for every adrenaline junky, it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience no doubt.