(KNUE-FM) Most adults in East Texas are in a routine of going to work, paying bills, and trying to enjoy a few spare minutes. But there is one man in East Texas that is not just making time for his hobby of making paper airplanes, he wants to attempt to break a Guinness World Record too.

Who Is Richard DeFreece?

In a world that is moving so quickly, I applaud Richard DeFreece from here in East Texas who will be attempting to break the Guinness World Record of making the most paper airplanes in 60 minutes in Tyler, Texas.

When and Where the Attempt Happens

The details were shared from KETK, but the world record attempt is set for Saturday, February 7 at 10:00 a.m. at the King’s Academy High School gym at Southside Baptist Church in Tyler.

The current record for most paper airplanes made in an hour is 200, DeFreece wants to break the record but would be happy just to make 201 paper airplanes in 60 minutes.

How You Can Show Support

If you’re curious, you’re more than welcome to stop by and show support, which would help, you’re more than welcome to stop by. And I’m sure that would help in Richard’s efforts if he saw community support, so if you have time, make sure you stop by.

This just goes to show you that there are so many talented people here in East Texas. While some talents might be different, they can all be impressive. Some even impressive enough to take on a Guinness World Record. Good luck, Richard! We are cheering you on!

