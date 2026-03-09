(KNUE-FM) I confess, I'm a bit of a DoorDash addict. Honestly, I've been trying to reel that in lately for various reasons. However, I'm so thankful DoorDash exists. I mean, I would've never imagined that one could have practically anything in East Texas delivered to your front door.

The “Hide and Watch” DoorDash Method

Typically, I'm one of those "hide-and-watch" people, meaning that when I see my DoorDash driver approaching, I wait for them to set the order down before emerging from the house or office. It's not because I don't want to say hello. I figure they're probably really busy, and I don't want to delay them when they could make more money by making more deliveries.

At the same time, if it's raining, cold, or dark, I may meet them in case that makes it easier. In these situations, one thing I make sure to do is put clothes on. They may not be fancy clothes, and I may look like a zombie person depending on the time of day, but I won't be naked.

One Tyler Driver Says Her Delivery Turned Awkward

Why on earth would I write something so ridiculous? Of course, one will be clothed when receiving an order from a DoorDash driver, right? Well, you'd think. However, a Tyler woman reported delivering an order to an individual who was not clothed.

Last month, a young Tyler woman shared in the All Things Tyler Facebook group that she's been DoorDash-ing on the side to pay for gas and school supplies, as she is a full-time college student. She shared that she'd gone to one particular home, and the person who opened the door was completely naked. From the verbiage she used, it sounds as if it was a female, which may be a surprise to some.

The Driver Said She Felt Very Uncomfortable

You won't be able to see the post if you've not joined the group, but that's the gist of it. The young woman said she was very uncomfortable seeing a naked person standing at the door and is frustrated that the only thing DoorDash can do is block that particular customer from her account.

East Texans Reacted to the Story

People commented on the post, lamenting her situation. Some found it hilarious and jokingly asked for photos. Still another commenter suggested she report the incident to the police.

What Would You Do?

Getting food delivered is fantastic, but most of us assume other basic social rules apply, right? What would you do in a situation like that? Have you had an experience like that you'd like to share? We'd love to hear from you at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

