(KNUE-FM) There is nothing better than waking up to some sunshine and the smell of hot pancakes being made in an East Texas kitchen. A stack of pancakes and a delicious cup of coffee is the perfect recipe for a wonderful morning.

Why Pancakes Make the Perfect Breakfast

But it’s rare to wake up and find pancakes already made. So, you have some decisions to make as far as where to go if you’re really craving pancakes. Here’s a list of some of the best places to go for pancakes in Tyler, Texas.

We all know that East Texas has lots of great restaurants, but when it comes to pancakes, people can become picky. Sure, we all want the golden-brown pancakes that are still hot when they hit your table.

Classic Pancake Styles and Add-Ons

But if you want to add some extras to your pancakes you can never go wrong by adding some chocolate chips or maybe blueberries to your pancakes. Yeah, it can quickly make your breakfast turn into something like a dessert, but what a fantastic way to start your day.

But there is something special about the classic pancake with maple syrup that I will always love.

Top Places to Eat Pancakes in Tyler

The hardest part about finding your favorite place to grab pancakes is that you need to do your own taste test. So, while the task might seem difficult you need to visit every restaurant listed below and try their pancakes. That way you know which ones truly are your favorite in the Tyler area.

While making pancakes might seem simple, these restaurants do it better than most. Here is a look at the restaurants around Tyler that serve up some amazing pancakes.

8 Places Serving Up Perfect Pancakes in Tyler, Texas If you wake up craving a stack of pancakes in Tyler, Texas make sure you visit one of these 8 locations. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins