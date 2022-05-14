East Texas Manhunt Continues, Reward at $50K for Escaped Killer

The intense manhunt continues for escaped murderer Gonzalo Lopez. Authorities have now been searching 48+ hours in and around the Centerville, Texas area in Leon County . The reward money involved has now more than doubled according to a recent news release from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ). The reward for information leading to the capture of escapee Gonzalo Lopez is now $50,000. Saturday morning the reward for his capture was $22,500.

On May 12, the 46-year-old inmate who was serving a life sentence for capital murder and attempted capital murder assaulted a correctional officer on a transport bus and then fled from the vehicle. TDCJ, Office of Inspector General, Department of Public Safety, and multiple law enforcement agencies are continuing the search for Lopez.

“We will not rest until Lopez is caught,” said Executive Director Bryan Collier. “I want to personally thank all of the agencies who are assisting in this massive search and those agencies that are contributing to the reward. Should you have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Crime Stoppers tip line.”

Those with information on the suspect should call TDCJ OIG Crime Stoppers at 1-800-832-8477 or 936-437-5171. Please do not approach the suspect. Either dial the numbers or just call 9-1-1.

Lopez is approximately 6’0” feet tall and 190 lbs and was last seen wearing white clothing in a wooded area off of Highway 7 in Leon County.

The $50,000 reward is being split between the Texas Department of Public Safety ($35,000), U.S. Marshals ($10,000), and the TDCJ OIG is offering a $5,000 reward.

Portions of Highway 7 west of Centerville remained closed.