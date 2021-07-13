Guys, it's crazy, but did you realize that we're now closer to back-to-school than when last school year ended? That means the dog days of summer are coming in hot, and even though we've had a pretty mild summer, I'm not putting any money on that lasting. On top of the impeding triple digit heat, my kids are bored. How about yours, they bored?

This got my wife and I brainstorming for stuff to do before they head back to school in August: more swimming, ballgame, trips, all shot to the top of our impromptu blue sky session. But then she remembered something that we did way back before we were married.

Ziplining.

Have you ever ziplined? Well, my family has now added it to this year's summer bucket list.

Did you know we have THREE ziplining courses right here in East Texas? If you know me and I hope you do by now -- I love a good time. These guys serve up good times up like bacon at an all you can eat breakfast buffet.

And a quick Google search reveals that a day of ziplining isn't too far from any of us here in ETX. New York Zip Line is just outside of Tyler, Adrenaline Rush Zip Line Tours is in Jacksonville, and Thomas Falls Event Center & Zip-line Challenge Course is located just north of Diana.

I haven't been to Adrenaline Rush, nor Thomas Falls, yet, but if you have I would love to know what you thought of it, drop a review in the comments. And while it's been a few years since my wife and I flew though the treetops at New York Zip Line, it was a blast. So, it looks like we'll be planning a family ziplining trip soon - likely after my middle daughter turns 5, that's the minimum age to ride.

I'll be sure to update you on my family's ziplining adventure, or maybe we'll see you soaring through the towering pines alongside of us.

