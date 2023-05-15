Eat This 8 Pound Burger In 1 Hour and It’s Free In Houston

As a foodie, I love finding over-the-top food challenges in Texas! The place is called the Backyard Grill, located in the Katy/Houston area, and the burger is MASSIVE! It's called the 'Beast.' The Beast has 4 lbs of ground beef, 8 slices of bacon, 4 slices of American Cheese, 4 slices of Swiss Cheese, mushrooms, jalapenos, and the rest of the veggies on a 12-inch bun. If anyone eats it in less than one hour it is FREE! If not this burger will only set you back $59.99. I feel that this one is impossible.

The Backyard Grill Website The Backyard Grill Website loading...

Here is a breakfast taco that comes with a challenge. Chacos Tacos in Corpus Christi, Texas is known for delicious and huge breakfast tacos. The 'Almighty' breakfast taco weighs an estimated FOUR POUNDS! Of course, they start with a homemade tortilla, eggs, beans, bacon, potatoes, Carne guisada, and lots of cheese! The challenge gives 10 minutes to finish their plate which includes a single 'Almighty' breakfast taco. If you complete the challenge in 10 minutes, you get a T-shirt AND their photo on the wall of fame and of course bragging rights! Check out the latest celebrity to defeat the 'Almighty.' Look at the size of the thing. Do you think you could defeat the 'Almighty'?

Last year, my family picked up breakfast tacos in Austin before we flew out. Are you kidding me? This breakfast taco cost me almost five bucks. Not only was it tiny it was made with a store-bought tortilla. Do people in Austin really consider this a breakfast taco? I would say that Victoria does have a strong breakfast taco game with some huge tacos and La Carreta and Pinto Bean!

J.Padierna.tsm J.Padierna.tsm loading...

RESTAURANTS THAT VICTORIAN'S MISS