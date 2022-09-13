Texas Health Department Clowned Big After Bragging Online Over a Tamale Bust

Ok - sure, it's illegal, but it's not like they were selling meth -- it's delicious tamales, guys. I'm not sure what kinda squeaky clean living we've got going on in the Permian Basin, but Midland, TX, must be running low on crime these days, right?

I'm all about supporting law enforcement, but can we say over reach?

We've all had the tamale lady come by our office. Ours used to come every Wednesday, but I haven't seen her in a while and now I'm frankly a little worried for her safety.

The Ector County Health Department Water Quality Program was so proud of their recent tamale bust that they took to social media to warn any other potential criminals that this type of behavior will not be tolerated. Needles to say, it's safe to assume this post isn't going like they thought it would.

Here are some of the highlights from the comments section:

"Without government, who would rob an entrepreneur of their food, destroy it, and brag about it on social media?" - Spike C. "Respectfully, I’d rather have the food borne illness than this level of police overreach." - Casey L. "Seizing and documenting tamales?? I’m embarrassed for you that you took time out of your day to do this, and I’m sad that you harassed the vendor. Go solve the murders, kidnappings, and other atrocities and leave good people alone." - Joey P. "I legitimately thought this was a joke.. Sounds like some awfully bored “public servants” (not sure why we still call them that) need real work." - Matt T.

According to their braggadocios post: "Texas law (Texas Health and Safety Code 437.016) prohibits food sales from those who are not permitted from a restaurant or mobile food establishment. On 9-8-2022, 25 dozen Tamales were seized from a street vendor's vehicle and the vendor was issued a citation. All food items that are seized by the ECHD are documented and properly disposed of to prevent any food borne illnesses."

Thanks y'all for keeping our streets safe from the tamale lady.

