‘Elf’s Famous Breakfast Is Getting Its Own Cereal

It’s impossible to think about Elf and not mention its famous breakfast scene. Will Ferrell’s Buddy is a human who thinks he’s an elf, and he’s got an unquenchable thirst for sugar. So he makes himself a breakfast that consists of noodles, assorted candies, chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, and crushed up chocolate Pop-Tarts, all slathered in delicious maple syrup. (Maple syrup is, of course, one of the four major good groups, along with candy, candy canes, and candy corn.)

Just watching the scene could send a diabetic to the hospital. Now that memorable sequence is getting its own breakfast cereal that approximates Buddy’s wild sweet tooth. General Mills is producing a limited edition Elf cereal for Christmas 2020. It contains sweetened corn puffs with holiday tree marshmallows; true to Buddy’s saccharine proclivities, it is also flavored with maple syrup. (Thankfully, it does not contain any actual spaghetti.)

General Mills told People that its Elf cereal is already in some grocery stores, but if you want to act like Will Ferrell at your own breakfast table, you’ll have to move fast; it’s only going to be around through the 2020 holiday season. If you prefer to attempt a more accurate representation of Buddy’s breakfast pasta, recipes do exist online. And on the off-chance you’ve never seen Elf, here’s the scene where Buddy eats his horrifyingly sugary breakfast.