Which ‘Elf’-Inspired Cereal Belongs On Your Shelf?

This morning, I decided to eat in the studio. That is usually a big no-no, but it was in the interest of entertainment, so rules be darned.

As a guy who remembers Urkel-O's, I was intrigued to see two new cereal varieties that your kids will pester you incessantly for just in time for the holiday season.

In this corner: Elf cereal, based on the hit Will Ferrell film, Elf.

Lance Ballance, Townsquare Media Lubbock

The box even states that features maple syrup and other flavors, so they're staying true to Buddy's nutritional intake.

And, in the other corner: Elf on a Shelf cereal, based on our favorite home invader.

Lance Ballance, Townsquare Media Lubbock

Apparently, this is the "Official Cereal Of The North Pole." So, that's serious cred. Santa-approved, I guess.

Lance Ballance, Townsquare Media Lubbock

At first glance, the Elf cereal looks rather bland with colored, tree-shaped marshmallows. However, that maple syrup scent was pretty obvious. The Elf on the Shelf cereal, on the right, looked more Christmas-y, but the marshmallows seemed to leave a little to be desired.

So, how did the cereal taste? Well, check out the video to watch me try them both on the air:

In a nutshell, the Elf on the Shelf cereal, even though it looked prettier, tasted bland, cardboard-ish and not very sweet for being labeled as "Sugar Cookie Cereal."

The Buddy The Elf cereal had that maple flavor and felt more complex and layered, like a fine chardonnay. A chardonnay with maple syrup added. I actually preferred Buddy The Elf cereal, although your kids may want the Elf on the Shelf one because it looks cute.

Either way, my hands wound up shaking due to sugar overload. I think I need a ribeye to balance things out.

Merry Christmas, cereal fans!