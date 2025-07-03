This adorable, tiny town has the cutest population of just 203. You'll find it on the map, smack dab in the middle between San Antonio, TX, and Houston, TX, and as of this posting, it's not quite five years old yet.

All Texans know that the oldest town in the Lone Star State is Nacogdoches. It's something that's celebrated. And that's a good thing; we should respect our elders. But have you ever wondered quietly to yourself while drifting off to sleep, "What's the youngest town in Texas?"

The Youngest Town in Texas Will Soon Turn Five.

Texas’ newest town just cut the ribbon on its first city hall right after COVID lockdowns? In fact, according to the Fayette County Record, "Ellinger residents voted to incorporate into a city in November 2020, and it remains the most recent Texas entity to do so."

It was in March of '22 that the town's city council, residents, and special guests gathered to celebrate the ribbon cutting for Ellinger’s city hall.

Fun Wikipedia Ellinger fact for you.

Did you know: Ellinger, which is now located along the Southern Pacific Railroad, moved closer to the railroad to get business from travelers? When the town moved, the silent H was removed, and the name changed to Ellinger.

Ladd P. Ehlinger, a descendant of Joseph and Charles Ehlinger, says this is because "it was easier for people to phonetically spell it".

However, it should be noted that Ellinger's official website states that this change happened "when the railroad came through."

Ellinger may not have the steep history of a Nacogdoches, but for now, it's still cool to know that Texas has a youngest town too, and that my youngest daughter is only a couple of years older than it.

