A few years ago, I was walking around Trade Days in Canton, Texas and came across someone selling some of the coolest furniture I have seen in a long time. The products are made in Texas and perfect for anyone who supports the second amendment which protects the right to bear arms for self-defense and militia service.

READ MORE: TSA Data Reveals Seized Firearms Trends

The Unique Furniture Found at Canton Trade Days

We are talking about quality furniture made in the Lone Star State that will help you have protection around your house, and no one will ever know, unless you tell someone and show them.

Get our free mobile app

Who Makes This Texas Concealed Furniture

The company that makes these custom concealed gun furniture pieces is called American Concealed Furniture. They are located in Greenville, Texas.

For specialty furniture that is made of quality materials you’re probably thinking it’s going to be crazy expensive, but there are quite a few options with all different types of prices.

The Different Types of Hidden-Storage Furniture

The creativity within these pieces of furniture is amazing. I thought the concealed hidden gun headboard was awesome when I was able to see it in person at Trade Days.

Let’s hope that you never need a firearm while you’re in bed, but it’s nice to know that it’s available if you want to purchase one for your home.

One thing to know prior to placing an order is that these pieces are handmade and take a little longer to create than the mass-produced stuff you might see at a store. Just know that some pieces might take a 6–8-week turnaround time as mentioned on their website.

Celebrities Who Own Guns or Support Gun Ownership From movie stars to singers and more, these stars either support gun rights or own guns themselves. Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard