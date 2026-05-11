(Terrell, Texas) - Buc-ee's has an interesting following. Fans of the pit stop, like myself and my family, love the chaos and fun of Buc-ee's. There is a group of people, you're probably one of them reading this now, that wish Buc-ee's would go away. That's perfectly okay.

One thing that us fans and random travelers can agree on is some of the frustrating rules that Buc-ee's has put in place. They are a private business, so like them or not, they have the right to make these rules. There are three rules that are very frustrating for both fans and pit-stoppers.

Three Rules That Frustrate Fans and Travelers at Buc-ee's

What is your main reason for stopping at Buc-ee's on a road trip? To get gas? To get some snacks? To get a new t-shirt? For myself, the main reason I like to go to Buc-ee's in Terrell is to get some snacks, a barbecue sandwich and a new t-shirt. We love Buc-ee's.

Even though the rules for Buc-ee's can be frustrating, we don't really have to worry about breaking them. Some of you may feel these rules are too extreme and somewhat repulsive. These three are the most frustrating for anyone who stops at Buc-ee's.

Buc-ee's 3 Parking Lot Rules That Frustrate Fans and Travelers Alike Buc-ee's is beloved by thousands, possibly millions, of people. But, there are a three rules that both loyal fans and random travelers find very frustrating. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media

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General F.A.Q. Page

If you need answers to just about question about Buc-ee's, you can visit their F.A.Q. page. The answers are short and sweet but do explain their reasoning for why a rule is in place. Like them or not, Buc-ee's is a private company and can make the rules they see fit without a board or investors to interfere with them.

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