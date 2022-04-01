Eric Church Breaks Silence, Makes Promise to San Antonio Fans

It was a very un-Eric Church like move. Cancelling on his fans is not something you'd expect from one of country music's most dedicated performers, a man who has always put his fans above everything else.

But it wasn't an early April Fool's Day joke, The Chief actually cancelled his sold out show in San Antonio this Saturday to watch a basketball game. Church is a die-hard UNC fan, but fans were livid to learn watching them play was his reason for cancelling.

His initial announcement:

"This Saturday, my family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the Tar Heels as the team has made it to the Final Four," he wrote to his fans. "As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I've watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years, but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in the history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast's dream."

Despite this game being one of the biggest in NCAA history, as interstate rivals the Duke Blue Devils will take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in the NCAA Final Four for a seat in the College Basketball championship game, I'm not sure how you get out of this one clean.

Here's what he wrote on his socials this afternoon:

Thank you San Antonio for letting me take my family to this game. It took a minute to figure out how and when I could properly express my thanks. I will be coming to Whitewater Amphitheatre in New Braunfels, TX on Frida, September 2, 2022 for a ONE of a kind FREE show for those of you who bought tickets and were planning to attend our cancelled San Antonio Show. Details to be announced soon.

If he intended to do a makeup show from the beginning why not announce in the initial release that you are working out details for it? That'd make it an easier pill to swallow for fans from the beginning. Also, when apologizing to a city perhaps leave off the part where you thank them for letting you do something that they had no say in.

I'm sure they'll figure it out, but I do wonder how they make good on the nearly 20,000 tickets sold for the AT&T Center concert over at Whitewater Amphitheater. It's a great venue, but it's nearly a fourth of the size, the capacity being right around 5,600.

Regardless, I'm sure it'll be a helluva show in New Braunfels.

