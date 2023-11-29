10 Texas Christmas Light Parks That Will Purely Delight You

Get our free mobile app

We hear it quite often, Christmas is a special time of the year and it is absolutely true. One of the things that makes it so special is Christmas decorations. When it comes to decorating, East Texas does not have a shortage of Christmas decorations.

From the gigantic tree that is put up at The Village At Cumberland Park shopping center to the decorations that are installed on utility poles along Hwy. 31 in Chandler to the City of Longview's Christmas tree, decorations are all around.

Among the favorite things to see this time of year are Christmas light displays. Growing up in the metroplex my family used to pile into the truck each year and head to a specific upscale neighborhood in Arlington just to check out the lights and displays that people would install in their front yards and on their homes. Lights At Interlochen, features more than 200 homes lit up for the holidays.

When it comes to East Texas, we have quite a few neighborhoods that get in the spirit with lights and several parks where you can drive through and look at light displays. Some of these parks even started off as family displays and eventually grew over time and turned into a must-see destination each year.

Beyond East Texas, there are many other stunning and mesmerizing Christmas light displays and drive-thru parks that you can visit in Texas. It might be cool as a quick weekend getaway this weekend or next right before the big Christmas rush begins and you could do some shopping along the way too!

