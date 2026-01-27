(KNUE-FM) We keep hearing that the great migration to Texas is coming to a close. But we're not so sure about that after hearing about big U.S. companies moving their headquarters to Texas. Particularly when European tech companies move to the Lone Star State.

European Tech Finds a New Home in Texas

Are you familiar with the growing tech company, AppSignal? If not, you're not alone. AppSignal is a growing tech company with a strong reputation for helping software teams achieve their clients' goals. Founded in 2013 in Amsterdam, AppSignal creates tools for developers to keep apps and websites running properly. According to My San Antonio, it had raised $22 million to expand its enterprise. And with that money? They're moving to Texas. Austin, specifically.

Why Texas Made Sense

Well, you can likely guess why. AppSignal was looking for a blend of ingredients to help make the move successful. It makes sense. The company has been eyeing expansion into the U.S., and Texas is an excellent place to operate and will cost less than moving to California or New York.

After all, Texas is known for a friendly business environment, and there's a ton of great talent here, thanks to the tech community's rapid growth.

Big Investment to Fuel Growth

AppSignal raised $22 million from investors, which they say will be used to bring its service to the U.S., continue innovating new tools, and hire the right people for the job. Another priority for the company is to grow quickly without overcomplicating things for their clients, especially smaller or mid-sized companies that may not have the money to pay exorbitant prices for tools they can depend on.

New Leadership to Guide U.S. Plans

As they prepare to launch this next chapter in Texas, they've got a new CEO on board. Bradon Swalve will lead the charge and work to build a great Texas team.

My San Antonio reported:

“Texas gives us a great starting point to grow across the U.S.There’s a strong tech community here and room to build something meaningful.” ~Brandon Swalve, CEO

It's a brave move for an Amsterdam-based tech company. We wish them the very best. Also, that great migration to Texas, which is becoming a more significant tech player in the world every day, might not be over after all.

