(KNUE-FM) We keep hearing that the great migration to Texas is coming to a close. But we're not so sure about that when we hear about big U.S. companies moving their headquarters to Texas.

Particularly when European tech companies move to the Lone Star State.

Get our free mobile app

European Tech Finds a New Home in Texas

Are you familiar with the growing tech company, AppSignal?

If not, you're not alone.

AppSignal is a growing tech company that has built a strong reputation for helping software teams accomplish their clients' goals. Founded in 2013 in Amsterdam, AppSignal creates tools for developers to keep apps and websites running properly.

According to My San Antonio, it has now raised $22 million to expand its enterprise.

And with that money? They're moving to Texas. Austin, specifically.

Why Texas Made Sense

Well, you can likely guess why.

AppSignal was looking for a blend of ingredients to help make the move successful.

It makes sense. The company has been eyeing an expansion into the U.S., and Texas is an excellent place from which to operate and will cost less than moving to somewhere like California or New York.

READ MORE: Escape To These Beautiful Resorts Not Far from East Texas

After all, Texas is known for a friendly business environment, and there's a ton of great talent here since the tech community has grown so much.

Big Investment to Fuel Growth

AppSignal has raised $22 million from investors, which they say will be used to bring its service to the U.S., continue innovating new tools, and hire the right people for the job.

Another priority for the company is to grow quickly without overcomplicating things for their clients, mostly smaller or mid-sized companies that may not have the money to pay enormous amounts for tools they can depend on.

New Leadership to Guide U.S. Plans

As they prepare to launch this next chapter in Texas, they've got a new CEO on board. Bradon Swalve will lead the charge and work to build a great Texas team.

My San Antonio reports:

“Texas gives us a great starting point to grow across the U.S.There’s a strong tech community here and room to build something meaningful.” ~Brandon Swalve, CEO

It's a brave move for an Amsterdam-based tech company to make. We wish them the very best.

Also, that great migration to Texas, which is becoming a more significant tech player in the world every day, might not be over after all.

New Austin Super Tower Will Be The Tallest Building in Texas by 20 Feet Currently, the title of the tallest building in Austin goes to The Independent, and the tallest in the state is the JPMorgan Chase Tower in downtown Houston.

This new structure will better those by 300 feet and 20 feet respectively -- and bring the title of "Texas' Tallest Building" to the Capital of the Lone Star State.