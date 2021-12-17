Everybody Loves Patrick Mahomes, Jackson Mahomes, Not So Much

Lots of celebrities have siblings but most of the time, you don't know who they are because, well, they're not the "famous" one and most prefer to keep it that way. Its cool enough knowing that that's family. Then there's those siblings who try to use the "fame" of one to act like they should be treated "special" too. That's where the drama usually arises and the drama has been continuous for former Whitehouse star and current Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes' when it deals with his younger brother Jackson.

Remember This Guy???

You might not remember him but every time I see or hear about a story involving a sibling of a famous person behaving badly, I immediately think of Roger Clinton, the younger half-brother of former President Bill Clinton.

Roger was such a nuisance that during Bill's presidency, he was given the codename 'Headache' by the Secret Service due to his chaotic behavior. From DUI's to accusations that he used his brother's name for bribes and other scandals, the guy was considered the "black sheep" of the political power family. Hopefully, Jackson can use him as a cautionary tale because so far, he's not looking too good.

The First Incident: Pouring Water On Opposing Fans

During a loss in Baltimore, earlier this season, he was seen pouring water on an opposing fan that was heckling him. Of course in this day and age, people will do WHATEVER it takes to get a rise out of you, all the while smiling and recording your reaction on their smartphone. While I don't consider it a "big deal", the incident forced Patrick to say something at a presser.

Incident #2: "TikTok Dancing" On Memorial For Murdered Player

Now this goofy stuff earned him the MOST heat and rightfully so. At Washington, he was seen dancing for a TikTok video while on top of the late Sean Taylor’s retired number that was being honored that day. The backlash was swift and loud and he apologized while also blaming stadium staff who he says told him and other VIPs to stand there. Still should have known better dude.

Incident #3: Kansas City Bar Puts Him On Blast After He Tried To Get Them "Cancelled"

Now we have the latest incident in which a bar in Kansas City took to social media to issue a "statement" about his behavior after he became upset and took to social media to bash SoT, a cocktail bar, because they were unable to accommodate his large party.

It’s time to have a talk. Today we are experiencing a lot of activity over social media regarding a recent visit paid to us by an unhappy guest. This person happens to have a lot of followers on social media and therefor it is something that we cannot ignore. Voice, reach and influence are power. In our case, and with many businesses that are locally owned, the power of a few social media personalities can make or break that business. This grants these people this certain power to effect our livelihoods. There are those who have built their influence by being responsible, informed, positive and sincere. There are also those that have built their followings by being the opposite. That being said, we have some apologies to make. Dear @jacksonmahomes We are sorry that we set boundaries that you tried to ignore. Often times people with un-earned status and a sense of entitlement think they are above the rules and will lash out at the employee enforcing them. We are sorry we could not seat your very large group. As you probably saw, our bar is very small. We are sorry that you have the reach that you do, or at least that you think you do and that instead of using it for something positive you decided to use it to try and crush a small business. We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego. We are sorry you didn’t reach out to us first before taking to social media, but then again that is an expectation we would have from a mature and rational person, not someone who pours water on fans and dances on the memorials of tragically lost people for TikTok clout. We have not been fortunate enough to be born into a much more talented and much more famous family but we would like to think that if we did have that much luck- we would use our influence in more responsible ways. We hope our apology finds you well

This was probably the most classiest clap back to spoiled, entitled behavior we've seen yet. The bar has since deleted the post and issued another apology to Mahomes, while to his credit, Jackson, deleted all his negative stuff about them.

A Word Of Advice: Stop Clout Chasing

We live in a time where people will do ANYTHING for fame and Jackson is probably no different. My advice to the young man is this: Play your role and stop clout chasing, your brother is famous from his TALENT, you are becoming famous for other reasons and you believe that "hate" is the way to go, good luck to you. I just hope we don't remember you like we remember "Roger Clinton"....which in most cases, people don't.

