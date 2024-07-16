There is lots us native East Texans can take for granted. It's not that we don't love our area of the state, it's that we have that smaller feel to things compared to a Dallas or an Austin or a Houston. But just because we're smaller doesn't mean we have nothing for a celebrity or sports pro to enjoy. Over the weekend (Saturday, July 13), a NFL Hall of Fame member, a three time Super Bowl champion, the NFL's all time leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns paid a visit to one of the best Italian restaurants in East Texas.

Celebrities in East Texas

Celebrities and East Texas are no strangers to each other. No, there are not a lot but there are some who've come from our area or even have a home here. Lindale's Miranda Lambert is one that many can name right off the bat. Golden's Kacey Musgraves, Longview's, via Jacksonville, Neal McCoy, Whitehouse's Patrick Mahomes are others who come to mind. Even Hollywood star Patrick Dempsey has a home in Jacksonville.

While they may not all call East Texas home anymore, they have not forgotten their roots here.

Manni's Italian Kitchen in Gladewater

One of the best Italian restaurants in East Texas is in Gladewater, Manni's Italian Kitchen. So many love the food there and make it a point to enjoy a meal with the family there once or even twice a month. On Saturday, July 13, Manni's Italian Kitchen got a visit from a very popular Texan, Dallas Cowboy running back Emmitt Smith.

It was not detailed why Emmitt was in the building but it was deemed a "special moment" for Manni's Italian Kitchen.

As we know, Emmitt helped lead the Dallas Cowboys through one of their most successful periods as a NFL franchise in the 90s. His Cowboys won three Super Bowls, he passed NFL great Walter Payton to lead the NFL in career rushing yards and he also holds the all time record for rushing touchdowns. Those two records may never be surpassed because of the pass happy NFL of today.

Cool Moment in East Texas

This was certainly a cool moment in East Texas. Kinda like when Foo Fighter's lead singer and Nirvana drummer, Dave Grohl, surprised many at Stanley's Famous Pit Bar B-Q in 2019. Cool stuff. Now I need to head to Gladewater for some lasagna for lunch.

