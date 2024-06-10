Five of The Most Exciting Places for Family Adventure in East Texas To Visit This Summer

Summer time in East Texas. It's hot. Your kids are already bored. What is there to do? Well, we know exactly what you should do, you've got to find time to visit a few places that you may have forgotten were right here in our neighborhood.

There are so many interesting things to do right here in East Texas.

This place is a ton of fun for the whole family. Go to the blueberry farm, buy a basket, and pick to your heart's content.

No. 4: Cherokee Trace Drive Thru Safari Park in Jacksonville

Go on a wild safari and experience animals up close and personal. My family and I had one of our most memorable days right here. You can drive thru the park at your own pace and feed the animals and be a part of their world.

No. 3: New York, Texas Zipline Adventures

This is New York, Texas, Not New York City. Here is where you'll find the longest zipline in Texas. This is definitely a great place to get outdoors and experience nature in a new and exciting way.

There is a tiger sanctuary right here in East Texas. You can go and visit all of the big cats and even see some babies too. Who knows, maybe you'll even get to play with one.

Fly high over East Texas, then take a dive all the way down. This is the perfect place for all of you adrenaline junkies, it's a once in a lifetime experience no doubt.

