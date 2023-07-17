What has changed in the past few decades that makes everyone want to be invited to social gatherings and then at the last minute try to find an excuse about why they can’t make it? I know that I am not the only person who has felt this way. Especially in the state of Texas where most people are so friendly and being invited to an event or social gathering happens quite a bit.

So, if you really don’t want to go then you stress about coming up with a good excuse about why you can’t make the event. Or you decide that even though you don’t really want to go, you’re going to go anyway, and often times you end up having a great time. Even though you never really wanted to go in the first place. This seems like another time that we stress ourselves out for no reason at all.

It’s Okay to Go or Not Go

Don’t put so much pressure on yourself. Decide whether you really want to go or not go, then stick to your decision. Life is short, it’s okay to make yourself happy.

If You Need an Excuse These Can Help

If you find yourself deciding at the last moment that you really don’t want to go to an event, we asked the AI program Chat GPT to help give us some excuses to get out of a social gathering. You can’t always say that you’re washing your hair. So, here are some of the excuses that work best.

7 Perfect Excuses to Get You Out of Social Gatherings If you have an event coming up and you don't want to go, just use one of these excuses.