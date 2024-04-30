Now Officially America’s ‘Most Overpriced’ Grocery Store, We’ve Got 35 In Texas

Even if you're shopping at a dollar store in Dallas, TX, I bet you can't get outta there for less than $85. Anyone want to take me up on that? Anyone?

I'll stop by Walmart on my way home after work for a few necessities, and 10 minutes later I'm walking out of there with three sacks in my hands and $125 out of my bank.

But which is America's "most overpriced" grocery store?

There’s a reason why Whole Foods is often referred to as “Whole Paycheck," according to Delish. Since being founded in 1980, Whole Foods has earned a reputation for being one of the most overpriced grocery stores in the country. It’s faced scandal after scandal, from selling a bottle of water with three stalks of asparagus for $6, to their former CEO blaming America’s obesity crisis on “making poor choices” and “ignorance.”

Beginning 2024, there are 515 Whole Foods Market stores in the United States (as of January 08, 2024) and they are still expanding. The state with the most number of Whole Foods Market locations in the US is California, with 95 stores, which is about 18% of all Whole Foods Market stores in the US.

Texas Has The Second Most Locations.

We've got 35 Whole Foods locations in The Lone Star State, this accounts, for 7% of their total stores. That comes to 1 store for every 828,457 people, in Texas.

Whether the higher cost of Whole Foods is worth it to you certainly depends on your individual preferences, priorities, and values. "Whole Foods has a strong emphasis on natural, organic, and specialty products. These items often come with higher production costs, which can be reflected in the pricing," among many other things.

