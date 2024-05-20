The Killers Behind Each Of These 5 Texas Cold Cases Are Still At Large

Life for families whose loved ones have become the victims of murders will never be the same. Closure is sometimes the only sense of relief these people ever hope to feel. Unfortunately, though, not every murder gets solved.

All across the country there are homicide cold cases, and for each of these unsolved cases there is another family living another day without answers as to what happened to their loved one.

Did you realize that the amount of homicide cold cases in the United States currently sits right around 250,000 - we average around 6,000 more each year according to the FBI Uniform Crime Report.

In Texas, with a larger population and size, we do unfortunately also see a higher number of homicides when compared to other states.

Where have these crimes taken place?

From Austin to Houston, and up to Texarkana, these murders have left investigators baffled for decades in some cases. Do you remember The Lover's Lane Murders? It took place over 30 years ago in a wooded area of West Houston near Enclave Parkway and Eldridge.

The Texas Killing Fields Date all the way back to the 1970s, it is where nearly 30 women were killed and their bodies dumped in a stretch of field between Galveston and Houston off of I-45.

How about the The Ice Box Murders in 1965? That summer, two Houston police officers responded to a welfare check where they saw an open fridge filled with what they thought was ground meat. It was later discovered to be human remains.

Let's take a closer look at these 5 cases that remain unsolved here in Texas.

The Killers Behind These 5 Texas Cold Cases Still Roam Free

