Where are all my animal lovers at? And when I say that I mean the largest land animal on earth lovers. Did you know that there is an elephant sanctuary in Hugo, OK that you can spend the night at? And, yup, then eat breakfast with the elephants.

What a special experience. This looks to be a once in a lifetime opportunity (unless you book multiple stays). If you've got animal lovers in your family you'll want to look into this. I've yet to go myself, so if you've gone before I would love to hear about your stay in the comments.

Awesome Adventures is now offering cabin getaways, with an awesome twist: breakfast with the elephants! Our rustic cabins are located right next door to the Endangered Ark Foundation's secluded elephant reserve, giving you a one-of-a-kind opportunity for an up close and personal encounter with the elephants. All cabin stays come with an opportunity to hand feed and dine with an elephant.

And while some people are understandably worried about the treatment of the elephants, it's important to remember that this is an elephant sanctuary, meaning these beautiful creatures have been rescued and in some cases were previously trained to do these tricks.

Checking out the accommodations and pricing, it looks like a great find. Who knows, maybe my family and I will see you and your family up there later this year.

The Endangered Ark Foundation is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to ensure the future of Asian elephants in North America and to educate the public about this endangered species.