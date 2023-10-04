EXPLICIT: Naked Texas Woman’s Car is Broken Down on Highway

Listen, there's no way of knowing, based on this short clip, when this woman became naked. In a video, that has gone semi-viral, it appears that a couple comes upon a woman, naked, and stranded on top of her car. We're not sure if it's in Houston, TX, or not, so let's just assume it is.

Common sense tells me that this poor lady's car has broken down, it's hot, and she has no way of keeping cool. Texas is hot af, y'all. And this looks like it was taken on a steamy summer afternoon. I probably wouldn't take this step to stay cool, but I totally get it.

Is She Breaking the Law?

According to the Sea Breeze Beacon, "Austin is the only city in Texas where a woman can walk the streets of downtown topless without fear of breaking the law. Hippie Hollow, of Lake Travis, is Texas’ only official nude beach. Full nudity, however, is illegal."

So, maybe she breaking it, maybe not. But if her nakedness is in fact due to the heat I would hope that any responding police officer would be understanding.

But, again, we're not sure where this video was taken. San Antonio? The Chron points out that in "San Antonio women who go topless in public can be arrested under one of three penal codes, public lewdness, indecent exposure or disorderly conduct if it appears the public could be offended by the display."

"Simply google the city name and its municipal code and key in the word "nudity". Do the same for the county where the city is located to be sure. Consult with an attorney."

Now, for the video. Like me in middle school, stay cool, lady.

