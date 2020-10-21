Duty calls and Ezekiel is looking for a new place to land.

Ezekiel is currently available for for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Ezekiel came to Pets Fur People via surrender. The surrender was hard but it was because his owner joined the military to defend our country and could no longer care for him. For this reason alone is why Ezekial is looking for his next furever home and it’s the least we can do him. Ezekiel is a house dog and is house trained. His previous owner taught him a few commands, he enjoys riding in the car and likes the companionship of other dogs and cats. You will need a big bed if you adopt Ezekiel because he is used to sleeping in the bed with his owner. Ezekiel is 6 years old and weighs 90 pounds. He has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. In addition, Ezekiel will go home with a starter kit of food, bedding, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Ezekiel call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.