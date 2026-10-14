LONGVIEW, Texas -- If you're one of those East Texans who considers your dog a full-fledged member of the family, there's an event coming to Longview that might be right up your alley. And if your phone is filled with about 4,000 pictures of your dog doing absolutely nothing remarkable, you're in good company.

The Longview Kennel Club is hosting Responsible Dog Owners Day on Saturday, October 24, 2026, and admission is completely free.

What Can You Learn at Responsible Dog Owners Day?

According to the City of Longview, the event is designed to help people learn more about responsible dog ownership. And honestly, even those of us who've had dogs our entire lives can probably use a refresher.

Whether it's understanding our dogs' behavior, keeping them healthy, or figuring out why they insist on barking at absolutely nothing, there's always something new to discover. Of course, the barking-at-nothing mystery may never be solved.

The city hasn't listed specific activities or demonstrations, so if you're hoping to learn about something in particular, you may want to check with the organizers first. We've reached out for more details and will update this story if we hear back.

When and Where Is the Free Event?

Responsible Dog Owners Day takes place Saturday, October 24, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Longview Exhibit Center, located at 1123 Jaycee Drive in Longview.

Admission is free, making it an easy outing for anyone interested in learning more about caring for dogs.

Can You Bring Your Own Dog?

Before loading up your four-legged passenger, I'd recommend checking with the organizers to confirm whether visitors can bring their own dogs. The city's event listing doesn't specify whether dogs are allowed.

For additional information, contact event organizer Nancy Mellott at 903-353-6186.

Because when it comes to our dogs, I think more of us agree: They're worth the extra effort.

Read More: The Dog with Two Different Colored Eyes and One Big Reminder