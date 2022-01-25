All of Faith Hill’s Singles, Ranked

Since her 1993 debut, Faith Hill hasn't just been one of the most successful recording artists in country music: She's been one of the most successful recording artists in any genre.

For the past 28 years, Hill has put out hit after hit; they've spanned styles, from traditional country to pop to adult contemporary. In that time, she's sold more than 30 million records and landed 13 No. 1 hits.

Below, The Boot counts down every one of Hill's 29 solo singles since 1993 (no, we're not including her duets with Tim McGraw or her Christmas songs). From power ballads to party songs, they're all here! Keep reading to see where each single ranks.