All of Faith Hill’s Singles, Ranked
Since her 1993 debut, Faith Hill hasn't just been one of the most successful recording artists in country music: She's been one of the most successful recording artists in any genre.
For the past 28 years, Hill has put out hit after hit; they've spanned styles, from traditional country to pop to adult contemporary. In that time, she's sold more than 30 million records and landed 13 No. 1 hits.
Below, The Boot counts down every one of Hill's 29 solo singles since 1993 (no, we're not including her duets with Tim McGraw or her Christmas songs). From power ballads to party songs, they're all here! Keep reading to see where each single ranks.
- 29
"Red Umbrella" (2007)
“Red Umbrella” is all about the protective power of love. As Hill sings in the uptempo opening verse, “Sometimes life can get a little dark / I’m sure I’ve got bruises on my heart.” But none of that matters, she sings in the chorus, because “Your love is like a red umbrella ... So let it rain.”
The song was one of the new tracks on Hill's 2007 compilation album, The Hits.
- 28
"But I Will" (1994)
“But I Will” was the lowest-performing single from Hill’s debut album, but the ballad still found its way to a respectable No. 35 spot on the Billboard country chart. It's a song about struggling to set boundaries with an ex after a heartbreak: “You always had a line to change my mind,” Hill sings, “so I guess you thought / I’d just let you break my heart again / I don’t want to stop loving you / But I will.”
- 27
"You're Still Here" (2003)
The fourth song from 2002’s Cry, “You’re Still Here” is a song about grief and loss -- about mourning and missing someone you once loved, and the ways that memories stick around. “I can see you in my baby’s eyes,” the narrator admits, “and I laugh and cry / You’re still here.”
- 26
"Lost" (2007)
Hill released “Lost” as the first single from her 2007 compilation album The Hits. It’s a straightforward piano-driven love song, elevated by Hill’s powerful voice and a big chorus: “I get lost inside your stare / Lost when you’re not there / And everything I have / Doesn’t mean a thing if it’s without you.”
- 25
"Sunshine and Summertime" (2006)
Just as the title suggests, “Sunshine and Summertime” is an ode to all things summer. The fourth single from 2005's Fireflies, the upbeat, uptempo song ticks through all of highlights of the summer season: “barefoot ladies and tricked-out Mercedes / People getting crazy on the boulevard / We’ve got classic Colas and ice-cold Coronas / Big cool parties in the backyard.” It’s the ideal song for when you’re in the mood for celebrating “good times, sunshine and summertime.”
- 24
"One" (2003)
Of all the singles off 2002’s Cry, “One” was the only one that failed to chart -- but it was a minor crossover success on the adult contemporary charts. “One” is a sultry slow jam that sneaks in some R&B influences, and whose narrator is mourning the end of a relationship while still hoping that she and her beau might “go it for the long run … before the damage is done.”
- 23
"The Lucky One" (2006)
The third single from 2005’s Fireflies, “The Lucky One” is a lighthearted, upbeat song about finding love in the summertime -- and about how love can make you feel lucky, no matter your circumstances. “‘Cause you’re mine,” Hill sings in the chorus. “That’s all I need to know / The sunshine’s everywhere we go.”
The song peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard charts.
- 22
"Love Ain't Like That" (1999)
Some mournful harmonica playing underscores the verses to “Love Ain’t Like That,” the fourth single from 1998’s Faith. The sweet, soulful song explains that “love ain't that easy to define / You can’t build it by its own design / No, love ain’t like that.” The song reached No. 12 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart.
- 21
"American Heart" (2012)
If part of the American Dream is about doing the hard work even when the odds are against you, then the story of the release of “American Heart" is perfect: It was initially slated to be a single from a planned 2012 album, to be called Illusion. That album was eventually scrapped, but the song lived: Hill announced its release on her Twitter, and it went to country radio the next day.
“American Heart” is about everything Hill loves about the heart of America: According to her, “It dreams like California / Bigger than the Texas sky / It bleeds, it scorns, but it shines when times get hard.”
- 20
"You Can't Lose Me" (1996)
“You Can’t Lose Me” was the fourth single from 1995’s It Matters to Me, and Hill’s first entry to the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, as well as her third No. 1 country hit. The song -- first from the perspective of a mother to her daughter, and then from an adult daughter to her mother -- is about the unbreakable bond of family.
“You can’t lose me,” the mother from the first half of the song sings, “Bet your life / I am here / And I always will be.”
- 19
"Stealing Kisses" (2006)
Written by Lori McKenna, the 2006 single “Stealing Kisses” is a darker song than its title suggests. Hill sings with nuance about the difficulty of loving someone whose occupation takes precedence over the relationship -- and the particularly painful ways in which this affects stay-at-home moms.
“I was stealing kisses from a boy,” Hill sings. “Now I’m begging affection from a man / In my house dress / Don’t you know who I am?”
- 18
"Come Home" (2011)
The lead single from Illusion (the 2012 album that was never released), “Come Home” is actually a cover of one of pop-rock group OneRepublic’s songs. Hill put a country-pop spin on the song, the power of which lies in its deceptively simple chorus: “Come home, come home,” Hill pleads. “‘Cause I’ve been waiting for you for so long.”
The song announced a mini-comeback for Hill, as its 2011 release marked the arrival of the first non-Christmas single she had put out since 2007.
- 17
"When the Lights Go Down" (2002)
Hill would eventually borrow the title of her NBC concert special from her song “When the Lights Go Down,” the second single from 2002’s Cry. The song is a soaring pop-country power ballad, with Hill’s big voice guiding the story about what’s revealed about each of us in the dark, when no one is looking -- “when the lights go down.”
- 16
"Take Me as I Am" (1994)
“Take Me as I Am” was the title track of, and a No. 2 hit from, Hill’s 1993 debut album. It’s a heartfelt anthem about wanting the person you love to see you as you truly are -- no gimmicks required.
“I don’t need a bed of roses,” Hill sings. “‘Cause roses wither away / All I really need is honesty / From someone with a strong heart.”
- 15
"If My Heart Had Wings" (2001)
The fourth and final single from 1999's Breathe, “If My Heart Had Wings” is buoyed by energetic, driving verses and a genuinely exuberant chorus. The song is part road trip anthem and part love song about committing to a relationship, no matter what it takes: “If my heart had wings,” Hill promises in the chorus, “I would fly to you.”
The song rose to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
- 14
"The Secret of Life" (1999)
First recorded by Gretchen Peters, Hill’s version of “The Secret of Life” was the fifth single from her 1998 album, Faith. The song follows a conversation between two men at a bar and their bartender, trying to figure out the “secret of life.” The bartender reminds them that it’s the simple things: “gettin’ up early,” “stayin’ up late,” “a good cup of coffee” and “the right woman,” to start.
Hill’s recording of this anthem for simple things peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart.
- 13
"I Can't Do That Anymore" (1996)
Written by Alan Jackson, “I Can’t Do That Anymore” was the fifth and final single from 1995’s It Matters to Me. The incisive, difficult song explores the story of a woman who has given up every bit of her individuality for a relationship -- cutting her hair the way he likes, quitting her job to support his -- and who refuses to go on living that way. “I like happy endings,” she admits in the chorus, “I don’t like depending / I keep right on pretending / But I can’t do that anymore.”
- 12
"Let's Go to Vegas" (1995)
“Let’s Go to Vegas” is pure, lighthearted fun, with a super-catchy hook (“Hey, baby, let’s go to Vegas”) and a beat that makes you want to dance a little. The lead single from 1995's It Matters to Me, “Let’s Go to Vegas” features a narrator cheerily trying to convince her lover to elope with her to Vegas -- to “bet on love and let it ride.” The song went to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
- 11
"Let Me Let Go" (1998)
“Let Me Let Go” is a plea from a narrator desperately trying to move on from a failed relationship: “Let me let go,” she begs in the chorus, which features backing vocals from Vince Gill. “If this is for the best / Why are you still in my heart?”
The No. 1 country hit was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance.
- 10
"Someone Else's Dream" (1996)
From 1995’s It Matters to Me, “Someone Else’s Dream” is a plucky, upbeat country song about a woman realizing she’s been living her life for everybody but herself. Part cautionary tale, part hopeful story, the song ends with her realizing, “Now she’s got 27 candles on her cake / And she means to make her life her own / Before there’s 28.”
"Someone Else's Dream" peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
- 9
"It Matters to Me" (1995)
The title track from Hill's 1995 album of the same name, the release of “It Matters to Me” marked a few important moments for Hill: It became her third No. 1 single and her first to chart on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. In the song (which sounds, in some ways, like the precursor to Hill's megahit “Breathe”), the narrator is begging the man who claims to love her to treat her like he loves her: “When we don’t talk / When we don’t touch / When it doesn’t feel like we’re even in love / It matters to me.”
- 8
"Cry" (2002)
“Cry” is the title track of and fifth single from Hill’s 2002 album, and was a crossover hit on country and adult contemporary radio. Hill’s soaring vocals are the star of this song, which is about wishing a lover would let himself feel pain and “cry a little.” They also helped the song win a Grammy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance, after it spent 11 weeks in the No. 1 spot on the Adult Contemporary chart.
- 7
"Wild One" (1993)
The first song many would hear from Hill was “Wild One,” the lead single from her 1993 debut album, Take Me as I Am. The song, which celebrates the independent streak in a young girl, is an anthem for adventurous spirits: “She’s a wild one,” Hill sings, almost admiringly, “with an angel’s face / She’s a woman child in a state of grace.”
Hill’s debut was an instant success, spending four weeks at No. 1.
- 6
"Piece of My Heart" (1994)
Though Hill released her version of “Piece of My Heart” in 1994, the song itself had been around for a long time before then: It was originally recorded by Erma Franklin as a funk song in 1967, and became famous when Big Brother and the Holding Company (featuring Janis Joplin) released their version in 1968. Hill proved, though, that in addition to funk, soul and rock, the single also worked perfectly as a country song: She made it a No. 1 hit.
- 5
"Mississippi Girl" (2005)
“Mississippi Girl” was Hill’s clapback to critics who said she had forgotten her country roots. John Rich (of Big & Rich) wrote the song specifically for Hill, who emphatically declares in the chorus, “‘Cause a Mississippi girl don’t change her ways / Just ‘cause everybody knows her name / Ain’t big-headed from a little bit of fame.”
The 2005 song re-established Hill, and gave her her first No. 1 hit since 2000’s “The Way You Love Me.”
- 4
"This Kiss" (1998)
“This Kiss” was the lead single from Hill’s 1998 album, Faith, and it instantly became a crossover international hit, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and No. 3 on the Adult Contemporary chart. The song is best known for its deceptively simple -- but instantly memorable -- chorus line: “This kiss, this kiss (unstoppable).”
"This Kiss" went platinum and was nominated for two Grammy Awards: Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song.
- 3
"The Way You Love Me" (2000)
Hill followed up “Breathe,” one of the biggest hits of her career, with “The Way You Love Me” … which would turn out to also be one of the biggest hits of her career. The upbeat song is an undeniably catchy celebration of love going right: “Ooh, I love the way you / Love the way you love me / There’s nowhere else I’d rather be,” Hill sings in the stuck-in-your-head-all-day chorus.
"The Way You Love Me" spent four weeks at No. 1 and was nominated for Best Country Song at the Grammys.
- 2
"There You'll Be" (2001)
“There You’ll Be” came into prominence as part of the soundtrack for the movie Pearl Harbor. It quickly became one of Hill’s biggest international hits (and stole the No. 1 spot on the Adult Contemporary chart), and it has been featured on two of her greatest hits albums in the years since. Its verses crescendo into a signature Hill chorus, one that stands out for its big emotions and big vocal peaks. "There You'll Be" earned both a Grammy Awards nomination and an Academy Awards nomination.
- 1
"Breathe" (1999)
The first single from Hill's 1999 album of the same name, “Breathe” is an explosive, dynamic celebration of love, with whispery verse lyrics crescendoing into a big, Hill-style chorus: “I can feel you breathe / It’s washing over me / And suddenly I’m melting into you.” The international crossover smash was the No. 1 single of 2000 and earned Hill a much-deserved Grammy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance.