Have you read Dolly Parton's book Behind the Scenes: My Life in Rhinestones, yet? In it, the pop culture icon and brilliant songstress reveals something about her unique beauty rituals that could make some skincare experts gasp.

We were delighted and surprised to hear a factoid about one of our favorites. Did you know that Dolly Parton has been going to bed with all of her makeup on since the 1980s?

And as we know, Parton doesn't go for a minimalist makeup look. Nope, for Parton it's always been full-on glam and she ROCKS it. After all, her glamour has been part of her iconic personal brand for as long as most of us can remember.

To be honest, if I worked that hard on my makeup every day and was as lovely as she is, I wouldn't want to take it off either.

A story by Insider reports she said it started when she moved to California in the 1980s and wanted to make sure she was 'camera-ready' at any time. She said:

"I started sleeping with my makeup on, partly because of the earthquakes. I thought, 'I'm not heading out on the streets without makeup in case there are cameras out there! I'm going to be ready to go!'"

She also said she didn't want to go to bed with her husband looking like a 'hag.' Like she could ever look like a hag. Dolly is timeless.

We can't help but wonder how she maintains such beautiful skin if she goes to bed with her makeup on?

It's many women are told by mothers and grandmothers and movies and magazines from a tender age the importance of making sure you clean the makeup off your face before you go to bed. I've personally taken that as beauty 'gospel.'

Referencing a story from NBCDFW out of Dallas, Texas, Dolly told Insider it doesn't really matter WHEN you wash your face, as long as you DO wash your face once a day.

Well, I'm gonna think about that. Then again, most of us don't have a housekeeper to wash the mascara-smeared pillowcases every day. :)

We love you, Dolly Parton.

