Five Family-Friendly Hotels in Dallas, TX, Known to Offer Good Value

Summer vacation has taken hold across East Texas, and while we are still in the dawn of summer '23, if you haven't yet, now is the time to start making vacation plans. Maybe a weekend jaunt to Dallas, TX is on the agenda?

Get our free mobile app

Last week my family and I went down to Austin for a little getaway, and my new hack for planning activities: ChatGPT. It's so simple and even if you don't follow it completely, it can give some great starting points on where to stay, eat, visit, and more.

So, this got me thinking, if a family wanted to stay in Dallas for a few nights, what are some family-friendly, good value spots? Well, my pal ChatGPT has some ideas.

And again, it's a great starting point if nothing else. Especially if you're not sure where to begin looking. Alright, here we go:

La Quinta Inn & Suites Dallas Downtown: Located in downtown Dallas, this hotel offers comfortable rooms, complimentary breakfast, and a convenient location near popular attractions.

attachment-HOLIDAY INN loading...

Hampton Inn & Suites Dallas Market Center: Situated near the Dallas Market Center and American Airlines Center, this hotel provides comfortable accommodation, free breakfast, and a complimentary shuttle service within a three-mile radius.

Best Western Best Western loading...

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Dallas Central Market Center: This hotel offers spacious rooms, complimentary breakfast, and a convenient location near the Dallas World Aquarium and other attractions.

Best Western Plus Dallas Hotel & Conference Center: Located near the Dallas Convention Center, this hotel provides affordable accommodation, complimentary breakfast, and amenities like a fitness center and outdoor pool.

Hampton Inn Hampton Inn loading...

Quality Inn & Suites Dallas: Situated near the Galleria Dallas shopping center, this hotel offers comfortable rooms, complimentary breakfast, and an outdoor pool.

Rent a Cabin at this Beautiful Elephant Sanctuary, Two Hours from Tyler, TX I came across this place and had to share with you guys, something for every family in Tyler, TX to try out. Did you know that there is an elephant sanctuary in Hugo, OK that you can spend the night at? And, yup, then eat breakfast with the elephants.