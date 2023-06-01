Five Family-Friendly Hotels in Dallas, TX, Known to Offer Good Value
Summer vacation has taken hold across East Texas, and while we are still in the dawn of summer '23, if you haven't yet, now is the time to start making vacation plans. Maybe a weekend jaunt to Dallas, TX is on the agenda?
Last week my family and I went down to Austin for a little getaway, and my new hack for planning activities: ChatGPT. It's so simple and even if you don't follow it completely, it can give some great starting points on where to stay, eat, visit, and more.
So, this got me thinking, if a family wanted to stay in Dallas for a few nights, what are some family-friendly, good value spots? Well, my pal ChatGPT has some ideas.
And again, it's a great starting point if nothing else. Especially if you're not sure where to begin looking. Alright, here we go:
La Quinta Inn & Suites Dallas Downtown: Located in downtown Dallas, this hotel offers comfortable rooms, complimentary breakfast, and a convenient location near popular attractions.
Hampton Inn & Suites Dallas Market Center: Situated near the Dallas Market Center and American Airlines Center, this hotel provides comfortable accommodation, free breakfast, and a complimentary shuttle service within a three-mile radius.
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Dallas Central Market Center: This hotel offers spacious rooms, complimentary breakfast, and a convenient location near the Dallas World Aquarium and other attractions.
Best Western Plus Dallas Hotel & Conference Center: Located near the Dallas Convention Center, this hotel provides affordable accommodation, complimentary breakfast, and amenities like a fitness center and outdoor pool.
Quality Inn & Suites Dallas: Situated near the Galleria Dallas shopping center, this hotel offers comfortable rooms, complimentary breakfast, and an outdoor pool.